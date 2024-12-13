Allu Arjun arrest: Telangana High Court grants interim bail to Pushpa 2 star in Hyderabad stampede case

The Telangana High Court granted Telugu superstar Allu Arjun interim bail on Friday in connection with the tragic stampede that occurred during the premiere of his highly anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, in Hyderabad.

The High Court emphasised that, as a citizen, Arjun is entitled to the rights of life and liberty, regardless of his status as a public figure. This ruling offers significant relief to the actor, who had been placed in judicial custody for 14 days by a lower court following the incident.

The stampede took place at the iconic Sandhya theatre, resulting in the unfortunate death of a 39-year-old woman and leaving her minor son with serious injuries.

The stampede occurred when an unanticipated influx of fans flocked to the theatre, eager to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun and his co-star Rashmika Mandhana. Authorities reported that the theatre management failed to implement adequate safety measures or provide prior notification of the actor's arrival. As the crowd surged toward the entrance when the gates opened, they collapsed, leading to the tragic incident.

The husband of the deceased, Magudampalli Bhaskar, filed a police complaint alleging that his wife, Revathi, was unable to breathe and fell to the ground as the actor's security team attempted to manage the overwhelming crowd.

The incident has raised concerns about safety measures at large gatherings and the responsibility of organisers to ensure the welfare of attendees.

Following his arrest, Arjun filed a petition to postpone his detention until Monday, with a hearing scheduled at Nampally Court at 4 pm.

He was transported from his home in Jubilee Hills to the Chikkadpally Police Station, where his father, renowned filmmaker Allu Arvind, and other family members were present at the time of his arrest.



After police arrived at his residence, Arjun, alongside his personal bodyguard, was taken into custody amid heightened security measures. Video footage showing the actor, sporting a hoodie emblazoned with the phrase "Flower nahi, fire hai mein" — a popular line from his film — being led away by law enforcement has gained widespread attention on social media.

Before his arrest, the actor was seen embracing his wife, Sneha Reddy, at their home. He was subsequently taken to Chikkadpally police station, where an official case against him was registered.

(With inputs from Nagarjun Dwarakanath, Abdul Basheer, Apoorva Jayachandran)