'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection weekend 2: Allu Arjun's film crosses ₹900 crore in India, ₹1,000 crore soon?

Pushpa 2: The Rule, a commercial actioner featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in significant roles, has caused quite the rage at the box office. The film saw a boost in its India box office collections over the second weekend, taking its total box office numbers in the country to above ₹900 crore.

Allu Arjun's latest film raked in ₹725.8 crore in its first week in India. It further raked in ₹36.4 crore on its second Friday, ₹63.3 crore on its second Saturday, and around ₹75 crore on its second Sunday.

With this, the film's total collections reached ₹900.5 crore at the Indian box office. Out of this, the film's Hindi version raked in 553.1 crore whereas its Telugu version made ₹279.35 crore. Pushpa 2's Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions minted ₹48.1 crore, ₹13.4 crore, and ₹6.55 crore, respectively.

Pushpa 2: The Rule had an overall 55.96 per cent occupancy across its Telugu shows whereas its Hindi shows had an overall 61.29 per cent on Sunday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Moreover, the film's Hindi version is the fastest to cross ₹500 crore mark at the Indian box office, surpassing Jawan, Stree 2, Gadar 2, Pathaan, Baahubali 2's Hindi version, and Animal.

The film has once again entered the weekend top ten grossers at the North America box office with an estimated second weekend of $1.63 million.

Directed by Sukumar, the film is the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, which was a pan-India success. The second movie in the Pushpa franchise ends by setting up a new story for Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

The film focuses on Pushpa who struggles to sustain his sandalwood smuggling business amid his continuing rivalry with Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Pushpa 2 has an IMDb rating of 6.7/10 and an audience score of 78 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.