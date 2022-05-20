R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ premieres in Cannes Film Festival 2022 

Actor and filmmaker R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect premiered at the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 19. The film has been directed, written and produced by R Madhavan and also features Simran Bagga, Rajit Kapur and Misha Ghoshal in significant roles.

Madhavan will also be seen playing the titular role of Nambi Narayanan, former scientist and aerospace engineer at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in the film. Narayanan was caught in the throes of a spy scandal and was falsely accused of espionage.

Madhavan said, “We would like to really thank our Minister Thakur and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and everybody who came here and made it possible at such short notice. We couldn’t have asked for a better stage to showcase this film. Thank you so very much.”

Meanwhile, the film received rave reviews from the audience at the prestigious film festival. Music composer AR Rahman, known for his compositions in Bombay, Rang De Basanti and Taal, shared a picture of Madhavan with Nambi Narayanan at the film festival and wrote, “Just watched Rocketry: The Nambi Effect at Cannes.. Take a bow R Madhavan for bringing a new voice to Indian cinema.”

Bandit Queen filmmaker Shekhar Kapur tweeted, “What a beautiful film Rocketry, a film based on the life of rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan is. The film had its Cannes premiere last night, beautifully directed and starring R Madhavan. The presence of Nambi Narayanan himself in the audience made it even more heart wrenching.”

What a beautiful film #rocketry, a film based on the life of Rocket Scientist Nambi Narayanan is. The film had its #cannes premiere last night, beautifully directed and starring R Madhavan. The presence of Nambi Narayanan himself in the audience made it even more heart wrenching — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 19, 2022

About Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect focuses on the life and tribulations of Nambi Narayanan, former scientist and aerospace engineer at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Madhavan’s directorial debut is all set to release in theatres on July 1 in English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. The film will also feature special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

Watch Rocketry: The Nambi Effect trailer here

Also read: India becomes first 'country of honour' at Cannes Film Market; 6 films to be screened

Also read: Rajasthani singer Mame Khan becomes first folk artist to open Cannes Red Carpet for India