I&B Ministry holds special screening of Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) hosted a special screening of R. Madhavan’s upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect at Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi on Monday.

The screening was attended by the Rocketry team, led by writer, producer, and director R. Madhavan, who also serves as the film's title character and is making his directorial debut with this film, apart from senior government officials, members of the film industry, and the former director and IG of the CBI, D. R. Karthikeyan.

Sharing the news of the screening of the film, R. Madhavan tweeted, “Special screening of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect by I&B ministry https://youtu.be/FmQJ1d6Exzc"

The film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is an upcoming Indian biographical drama that is based on the life of scientist Nambi Narayanan, a former researcher and aerospace engineer with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) who was charged with espionage in 1994. The film went on to premier at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, where it even received a standing ovation from the audience.

Speaking at the event, R. Madhavan asserted that the movie celebrated India's technological prowess in the IT and space industries. The film is a homage to Narayanan, a maestro whose "Vikas" engine never broke down. Additionally, it demonstrated to the rest of the world India's soft power competencies in the fields of science and human resources, the actor-director had said.

Apurva Chandra, Secretary at I&B Ministry, while talking about the film, stated that the film is not only captivating but also touches the audience's emotions. Thousands of scientists, like Nambi Narayanan, who have devoted their whole lives to the accomplishments of India's space programme are honoured in the movie, he added.

Former IG CBI P.M. Nair also lauded the movie as being highly significant, captivating, and compelling. He went on to add that it was a ‘perfect combination of science, technology and emotion.’

The movie was filmed in a number of locations, including India, Georgia, Russia, Serbia, and France. The movie was concurrently shot in Tamil, Hindi, and English, and it will also be available in dubbed Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions. The movie is slated to have a global theatrical release on July 1st, 2022.

