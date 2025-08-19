Rajinikanth's Coolie leaves Hollywood behind with ₹385 cr weekend, aims for ₹1,000 cr mark

Coolie, Rajinikanth’s latest action blockbuster, is not only smashing Tamil box office records but also outperforming major Hollywood releases in India and globally. With a staggering ₹385 crore worldwide gross in just four days, the film now holds the record for the biggest opening weekend in Tamil cinema history, surpassing previous benchmarks set by Jailer, Leo, and even global heavyweights released in 2025.

According to Sacnilk, Coolie has grossed ₹230.5 crore in India (gross), with a net collection of ₹194.5 crore and ₹154.5 crore from overseas markets. Its opening weekend total of ₹385 crore places it ahead of Hollywood and Bollywood rivals in India this year, including War 2, which earned ₹182.27 crore domestically over its first five days.

The day-wise net breakdown for Coolie in India further underlines its dominance: ₹65 crore (Day 1), ₹54.75 crore (Day 2), ₹39.5 crore (Day 3), and ₹35.25 crore (Day 4), totaling ₹194.5 crore. The film’s opening day alone brought in a domestic gross of ₹77 crore and a worldwide total of ₹153 crore, beating records set by both Leo and Jailer.

Compared to Tamil cinema’s biggest openers, Coolie has taken the lead:

Leo grossed ₹148 crore on Day 1 globally.

Jailer clocked ₹308 crore in its opening weekend.

Coolie now leads with ₹385 crore worldwide in four days.

Among Rajinikanth’s career highlights, only 2.0 (2018), which grossed around ₹700 crore worldwide, currently outpaces Coolie in lifetime revenue. But if momentum holds, industry analysts believe Coolie may challenge, or even surpass, the ₹1,000 crore global mark—a feat no Tamil film has yet achieved.

For perspective:

Jailer ended at ₹606 crore worldwide.

Leo reached ₹605 crore.

2.0 remains the highest Tamil grosser at ₹700 crore.

Despite some mixed reviews and early-week drops, Coolie is expected to maintain strong box office legs, especially overseas. Sacnilk notes that for Coolie to be considered a massive success, it must exceed ₹600 crore. Crossing ₹1,000 crore, while still uncertain, remains within reach depending on sustained performance.