Ranbir-Alia starrer 'Brahmastra' teaser out: Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy first look revealed

Today the makers of the upcoming fantasy film Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli and Ayan Mukerji, have unveiled a new teaser of the film and have also revealed its trailer release date. For the same, Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli and Ayan Mukerji are in Vishakhapatnam where the first looks of the film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy were revealed in a 32 second teaser.

May 31 marks 100 days to Brahmastra's theatrical release, which is scheduled for September 9.

Other lead actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy can be spotted in their all-new avatar. The trailer of the film will be unveiled on June 15.

Alia Bhatt wrote on Instagram, "In just 100 days, BRAHMSTRA: Part One will be all yours TRAILER OUT ON JUNE 15TH (sic)."

The first song of the film, Kesariya, which is sung by Arijit Singh, was released ahead of Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. It became an instant hit among the audience showcasing Ranbir and Alia’s onscreen chemistry for the first time. Brahmastra will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The film was supposed to be released five years back. Brahmastra marks Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first film together. The motion poster of the film and Alia's first look from Brahmastra came out last year.

Bhatt is out of country as she began shooting for her Hollywood debut film with Gal Gadot. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.

