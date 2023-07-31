‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ box office collection day 3: Alia Bhatt-starrer inches closer to Rs 50 crore 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is likely to cross the Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic box office within the third day of its release. The romantic comedy film raked in Rs 11.10 crore on its opening day, Rs 16.05 crore on its first Saturday and around Rs 19 crore on its first Sunday, as per early estimates. With this, the film’s total box office collection has reached around Rs 46 crore. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had a total occupancy of 42.69 per cent in its Hindi shows on Sunday, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has mopped up $2.7 million at the international market as of Sunday, as per film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel. “RRKPK mints colossal $2.7 million at the international market. Director Karan Johar yet again cemented his position as one of the biggest filmmakers for the overseas audience,” Kadel posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

#RRKPK mints colossal $2.7M at the international market.



Director #KaranJohar yet again cemented his position as one of the biggest filmmaker for the overseas audience .



See the audience reaction in Kolkata today, couldn’t upload the whole video cuz of copy right issue.… pic.twitter.com/Nw616xzm8X — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 30, 2023

Film trade expert Joginder Tuteja further said the film’s collections are expected to grow further and sustain since it is being appreciated all over.

Superb numbers coming in from international markets for #KaranJohar’s #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani



The film is finding itself in Top Ten positions globally:



UAE - No. 2

NZ - No. 4

AUS - No. 5

UK - No. 8

Canada - No. 8

USA - 10



2 days total: USD 2.7 M



Clearly, #KaranJohar is a… pic.twitter.com/pW4imCFKcF — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) July 30, 2023

The film has an IMDb rating of 6.6/10 and an audience score of 71 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Directed by Karan Johar and produced jointly by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, the film focuses on a flamboyant Punjabi man and an intellectual Bengali journalist who fall in love with each other but are faced with familial opposition. In order to tackle the opposition of their families, the two decide to live with each other’s families for three months before getting married.

The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Aamir Bashir, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Churni Ganguly in significant roles. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released in theatres on July 28, a week after Barbie and Oppenheimer hit theatres on July 21.

Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 2: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh-starrer collects over Rs 27 crore

Also Read: Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office collection day 9: Cillian Murphy-starrer collects over Rs 84 crore in India

Also Read: ‘Bro’ box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan-starrer crosses $1 million mark in US