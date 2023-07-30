Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 2: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh-starrer collects over Rs 27 crore

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office update: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has raked in quite the moolah at the box office within just two days of its release. The film collected Rs 11.10 crore on its opening day and around Rs 16 crore on its first Saturday, as per initial estimates.

With this, the film’s total box office collection reached around Rs 27.10 crore within two days of its release. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had an overall occupancy of 33.68 per cent in Hindi shows on Saturday, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

The film also took a huge opening at the overseas market despite tough competition from Oppenheimer and Barbie. The film clocked $1.24 million at the overseas market on its opening. With this, the film became the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023 in terms of opening day collections in international markets, as per film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

Meanwhile, the film has an IMDb rating of 6.5/10 and an audience score of 73 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Actor Kangana Ranaut also took to Instagram Stories and slammed Karan Johar for “copying his own vintage work of the nineties”.

Ranaut wrote: “Audience can’t be fooled anymore. They have rejected atrocious and creatively poor films full of fake sets and over-the-top fake costumes. Who dresses like this in real life also where are tacky houses like these in Delhi?? What rubbish!!! Shame on Karan Johar for copying his own vintage work of the nineties… also how come he spent Rs 250 crore on this stupidity?? Who gives them this kind of money while real talent struggles to get funds!!!”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani focuses on a flamboyant Punjabi man Rocky Randhawa and an intellectual Bengali journalist Rani Chatterjee, who fall in love with each other but are met with familial opposition. The two then decide to live with each other’s families for three months before getting married.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released in theatres on July 28. Directed by Karan Johar, the film features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Aamir Bashir, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly in significant roles.

