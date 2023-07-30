Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office collection day 9: Cillian Murphy-starrer collects over Rs 84 crore in India  

Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office update: Cillian Murphy-led stylised biographical drama Oppenheimer is marching ahead of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s fantasy comedy Barbie at the Indian box office. Oppenheimer collected a total of Rs 84.80 crore in India within nine days of its release.

The film collected Rs 14.50 crore on its opening day, Rs 17 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 17.25 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 7 crore on its first Monday, Rs 6.25 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 5.90 crore on its first Wednesday, and Rs 5.30 crore on its first Thursday, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

With this, the film’s collections in India reached Rs 73.20 crore in its first week. The Christopher Nolan directorial further collected Rs 4.35 crore on its second Friday and Rs 7.25 crore on its second Saturday, as per initial estimates, taking the film’s collections to Rs 84.80 crore. Oppenheimer had an overall occupancy of 59.46 per cent and 27.51 per cent in English and Hindi shows on Saturday.

Barbie, on the other hand, is lagging behind the Cillian Murphy film. The Margot Robbie film collected a total of Rs 32.20 crore within nine days of its release.

The film collected Rs 5 crore on its first day, Rs 6.50 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 7.15 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 2.30 crore each on its first Monday and first Tuesday, Rs 2.25 crore on its first Wednesday, and Rs 2 crore on its first Thursday.

With this, Margot Robbie’s film raked in Rs 27.50 crore within its first week. Barbie further collected Rs 1.55 crore on its second Friday and Rs 3.15 crore on its second Saturday, taking its total collections to Rs 32.20 crore. The film had an overall occupancy of 57.80 per cent in English shows on Saturday.

However, Barbie remained ahead of Oppenheimer in terms of worldwide box office collections. At the North American box office, Barbie collected $95 million whereas Oppenheimer minted $46 million in its second weekend.

Both Oppenheimer and Barbie were released in theatres worldwide on July 21. Oppenheimer focuses on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, also known as ‘the father of the atomic bomb’. The film also highlights his efforts to build the first-ever atomic bomb, under what was called the Manhattan Project.

The film is inspired by the 2005 book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer, written by Martin J Sherwin and Kai Bird. Oppenheimer features Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, and Gary Oldman in pivotal roles.

Barbie, on the other hand, focuses on Barbie and Ken as they discover the joys and challenges of living in the real world after they are expelled from the seemingly perfect Barbieland. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film features Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Nef, Simu Liu, and Micheal Cera in significant roles.

