‘Bro’ box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan-starrer crosses $1 million mark in US

Bro box office update: Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej-starrer supernatural fantasy film Bro has crossed the $1 million mark at the end of Saturday at the US box office. The film’s popularity is expected to go up further in the US since there are no major releases scheduled. Bro is also among the top 10 Indian movies at the North American box office in terms of opening day collections.

As per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Bro collected around $215,000 from the North American market on its first day. With this, the film has joined the likes of Pathaan ($1.48 million), PS2 ($1 million), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ($442,000), Adipurush ($315,000), Waltair Veerayya ($308,000), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan ($304,000), Thunivu ($278,000), Varisu ($250,000), and Dasara ($263,000).

Domestically, the film has managed to rake in around Rs 65.30 crore within just three days of its release. The film collected Rs 30.05 crore on its opening day, around Rs 20 crore on its first Saturday, and is likely to earn Rs 15.25 crore on its first Sunday, as per trade portal Sacnilk. The latest Pawan Kalyan film has an 8.1/10 rating on IMDb and an audience score of 74 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Samuthirakani and written by Trivikram Srinivas, the film focuses on an arrogant man who gets a chance to correct his mistakes after death. The film features Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Ketika Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Priya Prakash Varrier, Subbaraju, and Urvashi Rautela. Urvashi Rautela features in a cameo appearance as Sithra Manjari in the song My Dear Markandeya.

The technical crew of the film comprises music composer Thaman S, cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev, and editor Naveen Nooli. Bro has been jointly backed by People Media Factory and Zee Studios. The film was released in theatres alongside Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani across theatres on July 28.

