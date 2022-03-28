RRR box office collection day 3: Rajamouli's film rakes in Rs 500 cr globally 

Ram Charan and Junior NTR-starrer magnum opus RRR has raked in quite the moolah in its opening weekend at the global box office. The Rajamouli-directorial raked in Rs 500 crore on the worldwide box office in its opening weekend, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh tweeted, “RRR is setting new BENCHMARKS… Rs 500 crore [and counting]… WORLDWIDE GBOC *opening weekend* biz… EXTRAORDINARY Monday on the cards… SS Rajamouli brings back glory of INDIAN CINEMA. Note: Non-holiday release. Pandemic era.”

#RRR is setting new BENCHMARKS... ₹ 500 cr [and counting]... WORLDWIDE GBOC *opening weekend* biz... EXTRAORDINARY Monday on the cards... #SSRajamouli brings back glory of INDIAN CINEMA. Note: Non-holiday release. Pandemic era. pic.twitter.com/ztuu4r9eam — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2022

Domestically, the film collected Rs 31.50 crore on Sunday, Rs 24 crore on Saturday and Rs 19 crore on Friday. The film has collected Rs 74.50 crore at the box office as on Sunday.

The film’s first Sunday box office has breached all records in the pandemic era. With a whopping collection of Rs 31.50 crore on the opening Sunday, the film has surpassed Sooryavanshi (Rs 26.94 crore); 83 (Rs 17.41 crore), Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 15.30 crore) and the recently released Vivek Agnihotri-directorial The Kashmir Files (Rs 15.10 crore).

About RRR

SS Rajamouli’s latest directorial RRR charts the formative years of Komaram Bheem (Junior NTR) and Alluri Seetharamaraju (Ram Charan) and captures their respective contributions to the Indian freedom struggle. The film, set in 1920s, is touted to be one of the most expensive films made in India with a budget outlay of more than Rs 450 crore.

The film has been bankrolled by DVVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, Samuthikirani and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles.

