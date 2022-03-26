RRR box office collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's film mints Rs 257 crore

Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR has opened to a spectacular response from audiences in India and around the world. While the film's Hindi-dubbed version has managed to collect Rs 18 crore at the domestic box office, it is also doing extremely well in overseas markets such as the United States.

Director SS Rajamouli's epic was finally released in theatres on March 25 after facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The epic period action drama film also stars Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles. RRR has received positive responses from audiences and critics alike.

RRR Box Office Collection Day 1

Film Industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan stated on Twitter that the film has earned Rs 257.15 crore, thus creating history at the world wide box office. "FIRST ever Indian movie to achieve this HUMONGOUS figure on the opening day," he wrote on Twitter.

#RRRMovie creates HISTORY at the WW Box Office.



AP/TS - ₹ 120.19 cr

KA - ₹ 16.48 cr

TN - ₹ 12.73 cr

KL - ₹ 4.36 cr

ROI - ₹ 25.14 cr

OS - ₹ 78.25 cr [Reported Locs]



Total - ₹ 257.15 cr



FIRST ever Indian movie to achieve this HUMONGOUS figure on the opening day. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 26, 2022

Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala stated that RRR's Hindi-dubbed version has minted Rs 18 crore on its opening day i.e. Friday. In a tweet, he stated that the film's Day 1 share in the Nizam circuit hit an all-time record of Rs 23.3 crore. He further added that the film's Day 1 gross in Telugu states must be more than Rs 100 crore.

All-time Record Alert!#RRR 's Day 1 Share in Nizam is a new all-time record of ₹ 23.3 Crs..



Day 1 Telugu States gross must be more than ₹ 100 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 26, 2022

In another tweet, Bala added that the film had had a strong opening in Australia and New Zealand. "Day 1 Gross : Australia - A$702,480 New Zealand - NZ$69,741," wrote Bala.

#RRR is off to a strong start at #Australia and #NewZealand Box office..



Day 1 Gross :



Australia - A$702,480



New Zealand - NZ$69,741 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 26, 2022

Box Office analyst Taran Adarsh stated on Twitter that the film has had an "EARTH-SHATTERING" start in the United States. He added that the film's preview screening in the US racked up over $3.1 million.

About RRR

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of real-life freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In the film, Ram Charan portrays the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju while Jr NTR plays Komaram Bheem.

The film is reported to be one of the most expensive films made in India with a budget of over Rs 450 crore. It has been produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments.Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles.

Also read: RRR releases today: Reviews, box office expectations of Jr NTR, Ram Charan's film