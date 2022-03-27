RRR box office collection Day 2: Hindi-dubbed version mints Rs 23 crore

Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR continued to rock the box office on its second day of release. The film had registered an outstanding figure and broke several records on its opening day, both in India and abroad. On Friday, RRR collected Rs 240 crore at the worldwide box office, cementing itself as a blockbuster.

Director SS Rajamouli's epic was finally released in theatres on March 25 after facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The epic period action drama film also stars Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles. RRR has received positive responses from audiences and critics alike.

RRR Box Office Collection Day 2

On Day 1, the Hindi-dubbed version of RRR had collected Rs 18 crore. The film has experienced significant growth on Day 2, according to entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala. The film earned Rs 23-23.50 crore on the second day and is expected to register even greater numbers over the weekend.

#RRR improves Hindi collections on Day 2..



All-India Early Estimates ₹ 24 crs Nett.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 27, 2022

RRR is doing extremely well in Australia as well, according to Bala. In two days, the film has grossed $1.28 million at the Australian box office.

In two days, #RRR has grossed A$1.28 Million at the #Australia Box office.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 27, 2022

It is also performing well in the United States. So far, it has made $7 million in the US, as per Bala.

#RRR crosses $7 Million in USA 🇺🇸 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 27, 2022

About RRR

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of real-life freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In the film, Ram Charan portrays the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju, while Jr NTR plays Komaram Bheem.

The movie is reported to be one of the most expensive films made in India with a budget of over Rs 450 crore. It has been produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles in the movie.

