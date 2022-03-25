RRR releases today: Reviews, box office expectations of Jr NTR, Ram Charan's film

Here’s some good news for cinema enthusiasts! Junior NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR has released in theatres. The film has been released in multiple languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. RRR has two full forms – Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu and Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi and English.

RRR reviews

The film has received rave initial reviews from critics. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film a 4-star rating and a one-word review of ‘terrific’. He wrote in his review, “SS Rajamouli gets it right yet again… RRR Is a big screen spectacle that blends adrenaline pumping moments, emotions and patriotism magnificently… RRR has the power and potential to emerge a MASSIVE SUCCESS.”

He states that the magnum opus rests on Junior NTR and Ram Charan’s performances and that the two main leads have delivered a class act. Adarsh also notes that while Alia Bhatt does not have much scope in this one, Ajay Devgn appears in a well-writen cameo role.

Adarsh ends, “Lastly, you are left awestruck by Junior NTR and Ram Charan’s dancing skills in Naacho Naacho in RRR. The choreography of this song deserves distinction marks… Any hiccups? The pace slows down slightly in the second hour, but the finale is (sic).”

#OneWordReview…#RRR: TERRRIFIC.

#OneWordReview…#RRR: TERRRIFIC.

Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐️⭐️#SSRajamouli gets it right yet again… #RRR is a big screen spectacle that blends adrenaline pumping moments, emotions and patriotism magnificently… #RRR has the power and potential to emerge a MASSIVE SUCCESS. #RRRReview

Film analyst Ramesh Bala said that the first half of RRR is just epic and that Jr NTR and Ram Charan are “competing with each other to give their best and beyond.” Bala also applauded Rajamouli, who is most popular for the Prabhas-starrer Bahubali franchise, for “weaving his visual, emotional and action magic in the big screen with huge scale.”

#RRRMovie 1st Half : Epic Stuff



Dir @ssrajamouli is weaving his visual, emotional and Action magic in the big screen with huge scale@tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan are competing with each other to give their best and beyond#NaatuNaatu Dance Verithanam



Living upto the hype

RRR box office expectations

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel believes that the latest Rajamouli film may rake in Rs 10-13 crore in its opening weekend as its advance booking for the Hindi version has been slow.

Kadel writes, “RRR (Hindi) advance booking is going quite slow.. It has raked approximately Rs 3.80 crore advance on day 1.. RRR will depend on spot booking to post a respectable day 1 total.. As of now I am expecting film to open in the range of Rs 10-13 crore nett.”

#RRR (Hindi) advance booking is going quite slow.. It has raked approximately ₹ 3.80 cr advance for its day-1.. RRR will depend on spot booking to post a respectable day-1 total.. As of now i am expecting film to open in the range of ₹ 10-13 cr nett. #Jrntr #ramcharan

About RRR

The film charts the formative years of Komaram Bheem (played by Junior NTR) and Alluri Seetharamaraju (played by Ram Charan) and encapsulates their contributions to the Indian freedom struggle. The film is set in the 1920s.

Besides Junior NTR and Ram Charan, The SS Rajamouli-directorial also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. Other actors who feature in this magnum opus are Shriya Saran, Samuthikirani, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody.

The film has been bankrolled by DVV Danayya. Technical crew includes cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar, V Srinivas Mohan for VFX and music composer MM Kreem.

