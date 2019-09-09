Saaho Box Office Collection Day 10: Prabhas' film continues to rule in North, fades in South

Saaho Box Office Collection: Prabhas starrer Saaho has completed a week at the box office and continues to rule at the box office. The multilingual film's Hindi version has earned nearly Rs 130 crore in 10 days at the box office. Saaho has minted around Rs 33.60 in Mumbai, Rs 25.53 crore in Delhi and UP circuit and Rs 2.55 crore in Andhra circuit so far.

However its other versions-Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam- are not performing well in the South, reported boxofficeindia.com. Saaho has so far collected Rs 266.75 crore nett across India. The action thriller film, directed by Sujeeth, hit the screens on August 30.

The high-octane action drama kicked off with Rs 24.40 crore on Day 1 with its Hindi version. That haul marks the third-highest gross of 2019 after Bharat (Rs 42.30 crore) and Mission Mangal (Rs 29.16 crore). In South, Saaho recorded the second-highest collection of all time after Baahubali - The Conclusion. Saaho had raked in nearly Rs 87 crore in its Tamil and Telugu version, while Baahubali-The Conclusion earned nearly Rs 121.72 crore on its opening day.

Saaho continues to create its magic in the overseas market as well. Saaho has earned $ 3 million in US so far. With this Saaho has become 2019's fourth highest-earning Hindi film in US after Gully Boy, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Mission Mangal. In Australia, the film has earned A$732,318 and NZ$100,936 in New Zealand so far.

Saaho marks Prabhas' first Hindi film and Shraddha Kapoor's debut in the Telugu film industry. It carries a hefty Rs 350 crore price tag. Its action sequences were choreographed by action director Kenny Bates, who is best known for his work in Transformers: Dark Of The Moon and Armageddon.

