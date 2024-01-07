'Salaar' box office collection day 16: Prabhas' film collects Rs 387 cr, inches towards Rs 400 cr in India

'Salaar' box office day 16: Prabhas' latest film Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire on Saturday saw a slight rise in its box office collections. The Prabhas-led commercial actioner made Rs 308 crore in its first week and Rs 70.10 crore in its second week at the India box office. Salaar then went onto rake in Rs 3.65 crore on its third Friday and is estimated to have made around Rs 5.25 crore on its third Saturday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Given the next week, the film is likely to enter the Rs 400 crore club in India. The film logged an overall 22.24 per cent occupancy across its Telugu shows, followed by its Hindi (overall 18.59 per cent) and Tamil shows (overall 17.84 per cent) respectively.

Salaar sold a whopping 3,16,926 tickets worth Rs 5.16 crore from 6,024 shows with a total occupancy of 20.69 per cent across national multiplex chains like PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. At the worldwide box office, Salaar is cruising towards the Rs 675 crore mark within 16 days of its release.

The film minted Rs 176.52 crore on its day 1, Rs 101.39 crore on its day 2, Rs 95.24 crore on its day 3, Rs 76.91 crore on its day 4, Rs 40.17 crore on its day 5, Rs 31.62 crore on its day 6, Rs 20.78 crore on its day 7, Rs 14.21 crore on its day 8, Rs 21.45 crore on its day 9, Rs 23.09 crore on its day 10, Rs 25.81 crore on its day 11, Rs 12.15 crore on its day 12, Rs 11.07 crore on its day 13, Rs 9.28 crore on its day 14, and Rs 7.90 crore on its day 15.

With this, the film's total worldwide box office collection stands at Rs 667.59 crore as of Friday. Meanwhile, Salaar's second part has been titled Salaar: Part 2- Shouryanga Parvam.

The title of Salaar Part 2 was revealed in the film's climax. Shouryanga refers to the clan which Prabhas' character Deva belongs to in the film. The second part will focus on how Deva turns an arch enemy of Prithviraj's character Vardha.

Prabhas revealed during an interview that the story is ready and an announcement on the shoot will be out soon. Produced by KGF and Kantara frachise makers Hombale Films, Salaar is said to be made at a massive budget of around Rs 400 crore.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film focuses on two friends-- Deva and Vardha-- who turn arch enemies due to circumstances. Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire is set in the fictional city of Khansaar. The film features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand and Sriya Reddy in important roles. Salaar hit theatres worldwide on December 22, a day after Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

