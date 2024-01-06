'Salaar' worldwide box office collection: Prabhas-starrer nears Rs 675 cr gross in 15 days

'Salaar' worldwide collection: Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' had a blockbuster opening at the worldwide box office with a massive Rs 176 crore to its kitty on day 1. Ever since then, the film has been unstoppable and is now inching closer to the Rs 675 crore mark.

According to trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan, the film has earned Rs 667.59 crore at the global box office. On its fifteenth day on Friday, the film collected Rs 7.90 crore.

Back in India, the action entertainer has earned over Rs 380 crore. It garnered Rs 308 crore in the first week, but saw a big drop in the second week, earning Rs 70.1 crore. The movie minted Rs 3.65 crore on Friday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire', an action drama, is the latest work from 'KGF' director, Prashanth Neel. The film marks the first collaboration between Prashanth and the lead actors, Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumran. The star-studded cast also includes Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Mime Gopi, Sriya Reddy and others in key roles.

The film focuses on two friends who turn arch enemies due to the unfortunate turn of events.

The film's second part is titled 'Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam'. Recently, in an interview, Prabhas stated that the story is ready and an announcement regarding the shooting will be out soon.

As the film continues to be lauded globally, it is now set to be released in Spanish for the Latin American audience. The Spanish version will be released on March 7.

"#SalaarCeaseFire will premiere in Latin America on March 7, 2024, in Spanish, released by @Cinepolis," the official X page of the film announced.

The movie, produced by Hombale Films, was reportedly made on a humongous budget of Rs 400 crore.

Also Watch: Tata Punch EV bookings open; Check specifications, features, price and more; Tata Punch EV vs Citroen eC3, what’s better?

Also Watch: Popcorn, vegetable soup, dark chocolate with nuts: Healthy snacks that can keep you warm in winter