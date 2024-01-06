'Salaar' box office collection Day 15: Prabhas-starrer crosses Rs 380 cr mark in India

'Salaar' box office day 15: Prabhas' action thriller ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ opened with a massive Rs 90 crore collection at the Indian box-office. It garnered Rs 308 crore in the first week, but saw a significant drop in the second week, earning Rs 70.1 crore. The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, minted Rs 3.50 crore on Friday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

With this, the film's total domestic collection now stands at Rs 381.60 crore.

Globally, the action entertainer has crossed a staggering Rs 650 crore. According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Salaar earned Rs 659.69 crore at the worldwide box office after 14 days.

This film marks the first collaboration between Prashanth Neel and Prabhas, known for his role in 'Baahubali'. Prabhas is playing the lead role of Salaar, with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in supporting roles.

The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films.

Recently, in response to the film’s success, Prabhas told news agency ANI, “I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience. Witnessing Salaar’s fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward for me and my entire team. Every single person involved in the project has put out their heart to deliver their best and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on the viewers.”

The movie is now set to be released in Spanish for the Latin American audience, where it will be distributed by Cinepolis, which has a 72.5 per cent market share in the region.

The Spanish version will be released on March 7.

Meanwhile, Prabhas recently spoke to IndiaToday.in and revealed that ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ will be followed up with sequel.

"The story is already ready, and we are going to start very soon, aiming to deliver the film as soon as possible for the audiences. I am aware that many of my fans are eagerly waiting for its release. We will soon unveil the details of Salaar Part 2," he said.

