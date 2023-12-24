'Salaar' box office collection day 2: Prabhas' film inches closer to Rs 150 crore-mark in India

'Salaar' day 2: Prabhas' new film Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire is on a roll at the domestic box office as the film is eyeing the Rs 150 crore mark. Salaar has made Rs 90.70 crore on its first day and is estimated to have made around Rs 55 crore on its first Saturday. With this, the film is estimated to have made around Rs 145.70 crore and may cross the Rs 150 crore mark soon, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

The Prabhas-led commercial actioner has also set its sights on crossing the Rs 200 crore milestone at the India box office. Salaar has emerged as the biggest opener of 2023 and has outdone the likes of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Jawan and the recently released Dunki.

While Salaar has earned Rs 90.70 crore on its opening day, Pathaan made Rs 57 crore whereas Jawan made Rs 75 crore on its first day. Dunki made a total of Rs 29.20 crore on its opening day. It has also surpassed the likes of Adipurush, Leo, and Animal. Adipurush minted a total of Rs 86.75 crore on its opening day while Leo made Rs 64.80 crore on its first day. Animal, on the other hand, raked in Rs 63.80 crore.

Moreover, Salaar sold a total of 18.93 lakh tickets on Saturday across national multiplex chains from 12,959 shows. The film sold 1.80 lakh tickets worth Rs 6.82 crore across PVR chains whereas it sold 1.30 lakh tickets worth Rs 4.50 crore across Inox chains. The movie sold a total of 70,088 tickets worth Rs 2.61 crore across Cinepolis chains, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Meanwhile, the Prabhas-led movie made a total of $4.72 million at the North American box office and is now cruising towards the $5 million mark. Movie distributor Prathyangira Cinemas confirmed the development on X formerly known as Twitter. "#SalaarCeaseFire $4.62 Million+ and counting. Racing towards the staggering $5 million mark!#BlockbusterSalaar #RecordBreakingSalaar #SalaarRulingBoxOffice #Prabhas #Salaar (sic)," the post read.

The film opened to overwhelmingly positive reviews from Prabhas' fans and critics alike. Fans praised the actor's extraordinary performance and also praised director Prashanth Neel's vision. "The Action Sequence, Directions & Dialogue Delivers What's Gonna Combination #SalaarCeaseFire #SalaarReview Originally Mass #Prabhas on fire with his Bahubali energy and makes the perfect #Salaar," a user wrote.

Film journalist Haricharan Pudipeddi said on X, "Salaar worked a lot better than I expected. Does take a lot of time in the world-building and Neel keeps you invested quite effectively for most part. If not for Neel's vision, this would' ve been a major misfire."

India Today gave the film a three-and-a-half star rating and wrote in its review, "Prabhas is a man of few words in the film and has a past that he doesn't know. Throughout the film, he gets hyped by every single character, and he truly lives up to it. And we do not get bored with it!"

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is set in the fictional city of Khansaar and focuses on two friends Deva and Vardha, who end up becoming rivals. The movie has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam. Produced by Hombale Films, Salaar features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Easwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy. The film was released in theatres worldwide on December 22, a day after Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

