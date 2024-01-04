'Salaar' box office collection: Prabhas' film eyes Rs 400 cr in India; mints Rs 650 cr globally

scorecardresearch
Box Office
Feedback

Prabhas starrer action-thriller 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' emerged as one of the high-grossing films of 2023. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in key roles and was released worldwide on December 22

This film marks the biggest collaboration between 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas
SUMMARY
  • Salaar emerged as one of the high-grossing films of 2023
  • Currently, the film is targeting Rs 400 crore in India
  • The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films

Salaar box office day 13: Prabhas starrer action-thriller 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' emerged as one of the high-grossing films of 2023. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in key roles and was released worldwide on December 22.

Currently, the film is targeting Rs 400 crore in India. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, it has already raked in over about Rs 373 crore in India from its Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi versions as of Wednesday.

Salaar minted Rs 308 crore in its first week. The movie further went on to collect Rs 9.62 crore on its second Friday, Rs 12.55 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 15.10 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 16.60 crore on its second Monday, Rs 6.45 crore on its second Tuesday and is estimated to have earned Rs about Rs 5.25 crore on its second Wednesday.

In terms of worldwide box office earnings, 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' has gone past the Rs 650 crore gross mark. Trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the latest worldwide collections and wrote, "Salaar beats Baahubali and Jailer lifetime figure of Rs 650 crore to become the fifth highest grossing film from South after #2Point0, #KGFChapter2, #RRRMovie and #Baahubali2."

The film also stars Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu in crucial roles.

This film marks the biggest collaboration between 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas. It is set in the fictional city of Khansaar and focuses on two friends who turn foes due to circumstances.

The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Despite facing a stiff competition from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki', 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' has performed well at the box office.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki has crossed the Rs 375 crore mark at the worldwide box office after 13 days. The movie was released across theatres on December 21, a day before Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire'.

Published on: Jan 04, 2024, 7:54 AM IST
