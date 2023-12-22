'Salaar' box office prediction day 1: Prabhas' film likely to earn Rs 95 cr, to beat Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki'

Prabhas' much-anticipated action thriller film 'Salaar: Part-1 Ceasefire' finally hit the theatres on Friday, December 22. The film is all set to take on Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' which released worldwide a day before and saw a good start at the box office.

Salaar, the big-budget action film, is likely to see a massive opening at the India box office and may earn about Rs 95 crore net in India on its first day for all languages, as per film industry tracker Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Dunki witnessed a great start at the box office, and earned Rs 30 crore on its first. Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's third release this year, however, when it comes to opening day collection, it stood at the last spot when compared to his other two releases Jawan and Pathaan.

Prabhas' new film has already recorded first-day advance booking of Rs 48.94 crore, as per a report on Sacnilk. In terms of the highest opening day advance booking (gross) for this year, Salaar stands on top spot followed by Leo, Jawan, Animal and Pathaan.

Helmed by 'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar: Part-1 Ceasefire' also features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles alongside Prabhas. It also stars Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

The film marks the first collaboration between KGF director Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas and is backed by Hombale Films, the banner behind the KGF franchise.

Reacting to Salaar's clash with Dunki at the box office, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran said that it's a holiday season and film lovers have two great films to watch.

"It's a holiday season and we are all film lovers, we're getting to see a Rajkumar Hirani-Shah Rukh Khan's film and a Prashanth Neel-Prabhas film. We all should be celebrating. What a fantastic sign-off for a grand 2023 it would be if both the films go on to become blockbusters which I am sure they both will. I am looking forward to it," he told news agency ANI.

Salaar has been released in five languages -- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

