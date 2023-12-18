'Salaar' vs 'Dunki' advance booking in India: SRK's film sells tickets worth Rs 4.5 cr; trumps Prabhas-starrer actioner

'Salaar' vs 'Dunki' advance booking latest: Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki has trumped Prabhas' upcoming film Salaar in terms of advance bookings for the first day. The film, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, has sold more than 1.46 lakh tickets worth around Rs 4.54 crore for its Hindi 2D shows as of Monday morning.

Regions that contributed the most to Dunki's stellar advance booking numbers are Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Prabhas-led commercial actioner Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, on the other hand, sold a total of over 1.56 lakh tickets worth around Rs 3.74 crore as of Monday morning. Of this, the film's Telugu 2D version sold a total of 85,627 tickets whereas its Malayalam 2D version sold 42,847 tickets.

The film's Hindi 2D version sold total 19,149 tickets whereas its Tamil and Kannada 2D versions sold a total of 4,667 and 3,437 tickets respectively. The film's Telugu and Hindi IMAX 2D shows sold a total of 1,110 and 51 tickets respectively.

Key contributors to the film's advance bookings are Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, Dunki has crossed $200,000 in the US advance booking for first day across 1,259 shows. The film is trending behind Shah Rukh Khan's previous blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan but has a chance to cross $1 million in North America, as per film distributors. Salaar, on the other hand, crossed the $1 million mark in North America as of Sunday.

#Dunki USA Day 1 Advance Sales🇺🇸



$206,877 - 445 Locations - 1259 shows - 15016 Tickets Sold



Trending behind Pathaan and Jawan but still has a chance for a $1M opening day in NA given a jump in these next few days. Total North America Day 1 at $300K. 4 Days till Shows Start! — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) December 18, 2023 #Salaar USA Premiere Advance Sales🇺🇸:



$924,519 - 418 Locations - 1346 shows - 34572 Tickets Sold



Total North America Premiere Advance Sales has just now crossed the $1M mark. 5 Days till Premieres! pic.twitter.com/Utg6BBz31g — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) December 17, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan vs Prabhas at the box office

The box office response for Salaar and Dunki is extremely critical in deciding the future trajectory of the films' lead actors-- Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas. It is extremely crucial that Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki does well at the box office so that the Bollywood superstar is able to secure his hattrick of blockbusters.

The actor's previous films-- Pathaan and Jawan-- were declared all-time blockbusters by cinegoers and trade pundits alike.

While Pathaan collected a total of Rs 543.09 crore from India in terms of gross box office collection, Jawan made a total of Rs 640.25 crore during its lifetime run in India.

In case of Salaar, it is critical that the film does well at the box office since Prabhas' previous two films failed to impress the audience and critics alike.

The actor's previous film Adipurush could not strike gold at the domestic box office. Made on a budget of around Rs 450 crore, the film collected Rs 288.15 crore in terms of India net box office. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam also failed to impress audiences as the film made only Rs 104.38 in terms of net domestic box office collection.

Salaar vs Dunki box office clash

Prabhas' upcoming film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on December 22. Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki will hit theatres worldwide on December 21, a day before Salaar.

Salaar story, cast

Directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, the film is set in the city of Khansaar and focuses on a gang lord's plans to make his son the successor of his empire but is faced with multiple challenges from his advisors and ministers. The film features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand and Easwari Rao in significant roles.

Dunki story, cast

Directed by 3 Idiots and Munnabhai MBBS fame Rajkumar Hirani, the film is centered on four best friends who have the shared aspiration of moving to London for a better life. The friends decide to take an illegal backdoor entry technique called 'donkey flights' to enter the UK. It features Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Jyoti Subhash in prominent roles.

Also Read: Fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Karachi, believed to be poisoned

Also Read: 'Salaar' vs 'Dunki' advance booking in India: Prabhas-starrer sells over 100,000 tickets, leaves SRK's film behind