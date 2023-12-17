'Salaar' vs 'Dunki' advance booking in India: Prabhas-starrer sells over 100,000 tickets, leaves SRK's film behind

'Salaar' vs 'Dunki' advance booking latest: Prabhas' upcoming film Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire saw stunning response for its advance bookings in India as the film sold more than 100,000 tickets in the country as of Sunday. The film, helmed by KGF franchise director Prashanth Neel, has caused much excitement among moviegoers and Prabhas fans alike ever since the teasers and trailer of the film dropped on YouTube.

Salaar sold more than 100,000 tickets all over India worth around Rs 2.14 crore as of Sunday morning. Of this, the film sold 56,209 tickets and 28,295 tickets for its Telugu and Malayalam 2D versions respectively. This was followed by its Hindi (9,803 tickets), Tamil (1,828 tickets) and Kannada 2D (1,841 tickets) versions respectively, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Key contributors to Salaar's advance booking numbers were Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

#Salaar sold more than 100K advance tickets for opening day in India.💥 — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) December 17, 2023

Meanwhile, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Saturday brought the first-ever ticket for Prabhas' upcoming film from the team. Production house Mythri Movie Makers confirmed the development in a post on X formerly Twitter.

"THE PRIDE OF INDIAN CINEMA SS Rajamouli buys the first ticket of INDIA'S BIGGEST ACTION FILM Salaar in Nizam from the team and producer Naveen Yerneni. Nizam release by @MythriOfficial. Bookings open very soon in a grand manner with some massive celebrations (sic)," the post read.

THE PRIDE OF INDIAN CINEMA @ssrajamouli buys the first ticket of INDIA'S BIGGEST ACTION FILM #Salaar in Nizam from the team and producer #NaveenYerneni ❤️‍🔥



Nizam Release by @MythriOfficial 💥



Bookings open very soon in a grand manner with some Massive Celebrations 😎🔥… pic.twitter.com/d75n500YwS — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 16, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, on the other hand, saw a lukewarm response in its advance bookings compared to Salaar. The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, sold a total of 69,834 tickets worth around Rs 2.31 crore for its Hindi 2D shows as of Sunday morning.

A lion's share of Dunki's advance booking came from West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam and Telangana.

In the North America premiere advance sales, both the films have made stellar numbers as of Sunday. Salaar has crossed the $1 million mark five days ahead of its premiere. Dunki, on the other hand, has crossed the $250,000 mark as of Sunday.

#Salaar USA Premiere Advance Sales🇺🇸:



$924,519 - 418 Locations - 1346 shows - 34572 Tickets Sold



Total North America Premiere Advance Sales has just now crossed the $1M mark. 5 Days till Premieres! pic.twitter.com/Utg6BBz31g — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) December 17, 2023 #Dunki USA Day 1 Advance Sales🇺🇸



$181,392- 440 Locations - 1244 shows - 13201 Tickets Sold



Total North America Day 1 at $250K. 5 Days till Shows Start! — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) December 17, 2023

Salaar vs Dunki release date

Salaar is all set to release in theatres worldwide on December 22, a day after Dunki. Dunki will hit theatres worldwide on December 21.

Salaar vs Dunki non-theatrical rights

Star TV has bagged the satellite rights for Salaar for all languages whereas the digital rights of the film have been acquired by Netflix, India Today reported citing a source aware of the matter. "The film has already earned Rs 350 crore from the non-theatrical rights including satellite, digital and audio," the source said.

In case of Dunki, Jio Cinema has acquired the digital rights of the film at a cost of Rs 155 crore, entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama reported citing a source aware of the development. "The amount fetched by Dunki is even higher than what Jawan fetched for the Hindi version from Netflix," the source said.

Salaar story, cast

The film focuses on a gang leader who tries to keep a promise he made to his dying friend and takes on other criminal gangs. Salaar features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Bobby Simha, and Easwari Rao in significant roles.

Dunki story, cast

The movie is based on the concept of 'donkey flight', an illegal backdoor channel for immigrants to enter the US, the UK and Canada. The main subject of Dunki is the lives of Indians who choose to enter these countries illegally and the obstacles they face while trying to return to their homeland.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover in lead roles.

