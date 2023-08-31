‘Salaar’ vs ‘Jawan’ overseas advance booking collection: Prabhas' movie roars past $500,000, SRK’ film crosses $200,000

The Prabhas-starrer Salaar continues to roar at the advance booking ticket sales as the movie crosses the benchmark of $500,000 (Rs 4.14 crores) on the overseas collection, as per the latest update shared on August 30 by the film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Vijayabalan shared the update on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “BREAKING: Pan World Star #Prabhas' #Salaar ZOOMS past $500k[₹4.14 cr] at the USA🇺🇸 box office from just pre-sales. ||#SalaarCeaseFire | #SalaarTrailer||.”

Salaar stars Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, this Telugu action-thriller unfolds the tale of an underworld mafia leader. The movie is all set to release on September 28.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan managed to cross the $ 200,000 (Rs 1.65 crores) mark as the overseas collection from the advance booking till August 28 stands at $210,400 (Rs 1.75 crores), according to sacnilk.com.

Today, the makers of Jawan also released the movie's trailer, which instantly broke the internet. As soon as the Jawan trailer was released, #JawanTrailer started trending on the microblogging site X. Fans went crazy after seeing King Khan in a never-seen-before avatar in the movie and the action sequences shown in the trailer.

Khan shared the trailer through his X account and wrote, “Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

According to a previous report by Bollywood Hungama, “Jawan's action has been choreographed by 6 of the biggest action directors, Spiro Razatos, Yannick Ben, Craig Macrae, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues and Anal Arasu. They have choreographed the action for some of the best films globally. Jawan incorporates a wide range of action formats, encompassing hand-to-hand combat, exhilarating bike sequences, heart-pounding truck and car chases, and more. These meticulously designed action sequences are integral to the film's narrative, adding depth and realism to the cinematic experience. With the combined talents of these six exceptional action directors, Jawan is poised to be an out-and-out action entertainer.”

After all these reports and the film trailer coming out to be this amazing, fans are already having a hard time waiting for the film’s release on September 7.

Jawan is an action thriller which is co-written and directed by Atlee. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani in prominent roles. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo role in the film.