'Jawan' trailer review: Netizens say 'speechless' as Shah Rukh Khan appears in multiple avatars

Finally, the much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is out, and fans are going crazy to see King Khan in a never-seen-before avatar.

The man himself shared the trailer on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

As soon as the SRK post went live, fans could not control their excitement and started sharing their take on the latest released trailer. “Watched this trailer at least 10 times and still watching, every time when he says "bete se baat krne se phle baap se baaat kr " that scene gives me goosebumps. One of the best trailer ever made in the history of cinema. Trailer of the century #JawanTrailer #ShahRukhKhan, wrote one of the fans on X.

"Jawan" movie trailer has left audiences in awe with its captivating visuals, gripping storyline, and his charismatic presence. The trailer promises a cinematic treat that fans eagerly anticipate, showcasing Sharukh Khan's enduring talent and his ability to enthrall viewers across generations,” wrote another one.

“Bhaisahabbbbb bhayankar toofaan aa raha hai, massy massy massy mass mass. Speechless, all time blockbuster loading,” came from another user.

Jawan is King Khan’s second release this year after Pathaan, which broke several records at the box office worldwide and minted huge numbers. Pathaan currently stands at Rs 543 crore when it comes to its lifetime earnings at the box office.

About Jawan

Jawan is an action thriller which is co-written and directed by Atlee. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, along with Shah Rukh Khan, in prominent roles. The film will also have Deepika Padukone in a cameo role.