'Salaar' worldwide box office collection: Prabhas-starrer expected to mint up to record Rs 175 cr on Day 1

Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' is all set for a monster opening at box office on Friday, suggested Hombale Films, the production house in charge of the action drama that promises high-octane sequences.

On Thursday, Vijay Kirgandur-led Hombale Films said on X platform (formerly Twitter) that as of Wednesday night, 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' witnessed sale of 30.25 lakh tickets in India as part of advance bookings while excluding national chain multiplexes like PVR, Inox, Cinepolis. As expected, the Prashanth Neel-directorial saw the biggest craze in the Telugu states with 13.25 lakh tickets and 6 lakh tickets sold in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, respectively.

"Salaar Advance tickets booked (Approx.) in India as of 11:59 PM on 20-Dec-2023 for the first day (22-Dec-2023), excluding National Chain Multiplexes (PVR, INOX, Cinepolis): Andhra Pradesh: 13.25 Lakhs, Nizam (Telangana): 6 Lakhs, North India: 5.25 Lakhs, Karnataka: 3.25 Lakhs, Kerala: 1.5 Lakhs, Tamil Nadu: 1 Lakhs. Total: 30.25 Lakh tickets sold all over India," Hombale Films posted on X.

@BoxOfficeIndia, an X account that tracks India movie industry's collections, said that 'Salaar' has created history by selling over 3 million tickets ahead of its history.

"It's set to have a Huge Opening all over India & Worldwide tomorrow with an opening prediction of 175crs (sic)," it said.

On Wednesday, the makers of 'Salaar' said they won’t screen their film in PVR INOX and Miraj Cinemas theatres in the south because the multiplex chains are favouring Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Dunki' over the Prabhas-starrer.

However, PVR Inox clarified on Thursday about the "speculative media reports" and said it's releasing the movie across India at its cinemas.

"We have come across some speculative media reports about the film SALAAR and its release at PVR INOX Cinemas. We would like to clarify that these reports are incorrect, SALAAR is one of the most anticipated films of the year and it’s releasing across pan India PVR INOX cinemas on the scheduled release date i.e., 22 December 2023," said the country's largest multiplex chain.