'Salaar' X Review: Prabhas' fans hail his 'extraordinary' performance in the 'MONSTER action drama'

'Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire', directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan, has already started getting rave reviews from the fans within hours after its release. The movie, which was released a day after Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, saw packed theatres since morning with enthusiastic fans lined up outside cinema halls to catch the first day, first show. The movie was released in five languages -- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi across the world.

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, Salaar tells the story of Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, respectively.

As per Sacnilk, Salaar has become only the second movie to score double digits advance gross from Hyderabad alone, after SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

Earlier in the day, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan praised Prabhas' extraordinary performance and said he excelled as Deva in this relentless rollercoaster of adrenaline-pumping action film.

"#Prabhas as Deva excels in this relentless rollercoaster of adrenaline-pumping action film. #PrashanthNeel transcends the boundaries of the typical action genre, delivering a blend of fights & elevations. After securing hat-trick blockbusters, the director has managed to continue his success streak with Salaar Cease Fire. Prithviraj aptly fits Vardharaja Mannar role while Jagapathi Babu shines as his dad. Although it would appease action enthusiasts looking for fleeting entertainment, the BGM definitely needs further enhancement. The wait for Shouryaanga Parvam BEGINS," he posted.

#Salaar: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½



SPECTACULAR



Film journalist Haricharan Pudipeddi said Salaar reaches its explosive peak at the interval and praised Neel’s cinematic vision. “#Salaar at interval. Terrifically set up with one mega build up that takes all the time in the world to reach its explosive peak at the interval. Neel’s cinematic vision is what makes this a bigger epic than anything else. Great action set pieces too with solid use of slow-motion shots. Wish more focus was on Prabhas’s face as well in the action scenes. Camera kept hovering mostly on his body,” he wrote on X.

He added: "Salaar worked better than I expected. Does take a lot of time in the world-building and Neel keeps you invested quite effectively for most part. If not for Neel’s vision, this would’ve been a major misfire. Prabhas holds well but it felt like he was sleeping through most part and it’s only in the action scenes, it feels like he’s really involved. Heavy KGF hangover and the dark tone is a major turn-off for sure."

Prashanth Neel's film Ugramm is trending on Twitter after Salaar's release. Fans said the film is an "action masterpiece" and "cinema at its best." Packed with "attitude, style, mass action, punch dialogues, and Prabhas' star power," Salaar is said to be a "solid entertainer" that leaves fans "salivating for more."

"Only after you watch #Ugramm, you can resonate with what Neel is trying to say. A Kickass character & movie which got released in wrong time period. This movie with same cast releasing this year would've been the Next #KGF / #Bahubali. #Srimurali as Agastya was menacing as hell," read a tweet.

#Salaar is a MONSTER action drama which will satisfy the thirst of action movie lovers



The presence of Rebelstar #Prabhas is riveting, eye catchy & goosebumps 🔥🔥🔥 after a long time his persona matched perfectly 👌👌👌✌️✌️✌️✌️



#SalaarReview



1st Half - STORY Establishment

2nd Half - UNLIMITED Goosebumps stuff



Visuals of them arriving at cinema halls early in the morning to watch the first show have gone viral on social media.