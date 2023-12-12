'Sam Bahadur' box office collection day 11: Vicky Kaushal's film hit by Monday blues, makes Rs 58.55 crore

'Sam Bahadur' day 11: Vicky Kaushal's latest film Sam Bahadur has been hit by Monday blues at the box office. The film saw a major drop in its India collections after seeing some recovery over its second weekend. The Vicky Kaushal-led biographical drama is estimated to have made around Rs 2 crore as of its second Monday.

Sam Bahadur made a total of Rs 38.80 crore in its first week and went on to rake in Rs 3.5 crore on its second Friday, Rs 6.75 crore on its second Saturday and Rs 7.50 crore on its second Sunday. With this, the Meghna Gulzar directorial went onto make a total of around Rs 58.55 crore at the India box office so far. The film is likely to cross the Rs 60 crore mark today in India, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film logged an overall 19.98 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Monday. Regions that contributed a lion's share to the film's occupancy across its Hindi shows are Pune (35.50 per cent), Chennai (34.33 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (22 per cent), Jaipur (21.25 per cent), Mumbai (21.25 per cent), Chandigarh (20.50 per cent), Bengaluru (17.50 per cent), Bhopal (16.50 per cent) and Hyderabad (16 per cent).

At the worldwide box office, Sam Bahadur has so far raked in Rs 75.75 crore. The film opened to largely positive reviews at the box office. Most moviegoers and critics were of the opinion that Vicky Kaushal carried the film on his shoulders given his impeccable performance as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Others said that the it felt like a drag and gave off documentary vibes instead of a film. "Apart from (Sanya) Malhotra' Siloo, who has been given barely any screen time with even negligible dialogues, and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Indira Gandhi, the rest are just stepping stones to accentuate Manekshaw's dashing and daring," Business Today said in its review of the film.

Directed by Raazi and Chhapaak fame Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur focuses on India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and his role in the historic India-Pakistan war of 1971. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in significant roles. Sam Bahadur was released in theatres worldwide alongside Ranbir Kapoor's Animal on December 1.

