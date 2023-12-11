Sam Bahadur box office collection day 10: Vicky Kaushal-starrer mints Rs 56.55 crore

Vicky Kaushal's ‘Sam Bahadur’ earned Rs 7.50 crore on Sunday to boost its total domestic box office collection to Rs 56.55 crore, as per the early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk.

Due to ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor, opening at the same time, Vicky Kaushal’s movie had a slow start at the box office. Even with the early competition, Sam Bahadur was able to keep up a steady pace for the entire first week. On its second Saturday, it had a notable 92.86 per cent increase in collections, grossing Rs 6.75 crore. On Sunday, it made another Rs 7.50 crore. The Meghna Gulzar-directed film has now earned Rs 66.4 crore worldwide.

The film ‘Sam Bahadur’ is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and despite a significant drop in the film collection on the first Monday, the film's collections stabilised over the weekdays. This increase in number shows that the film continues to attract audiences to the theatres.

Sam Bahadur had to deal with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal's enormous success. Animal has grossed an astounding Rs 432.27 crore in India and a total of Rs 660 crore worldwide.

About Sam Bahadur:

The film is based on the story of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. In addition to Vicky Kaushal, the film stars Fatima Sana Sheikh as the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Vicky's character’s wife. The film was released on December 1.

