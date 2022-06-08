'Samrat Prithviraj' box office: Akshay Kumar's film fails to impress, collects Rs 48.65 cr so far

Akshay Kumar-starrer magnum opus Samrat Prithviraj has continued its downward trend at the box office as the film raked in a total collection of Rs 48.65 crore as of Tuesday. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the latest Akshay Kumar film raked in Rs 10.70 crore on Friday, Rs 12.60 crore on Saturday, Rs 16.10 crore on Sunday, Rs 5 crore on Monday and Rs 4.25 crore on Tuesday.

He wrote, “Samrat Prithviraj continues its downward trend… Trending is extremely weak, there’s zilch hope to recover lost ground on weekdays or next weekend… Friday Rs 10.70 crore; Saturday Rs 12.60 crore; Sunday Rs 16.10 crore; Monday Rs 5 crore; Tuesday Rs 4.25 crore. Total: Rs 48.65 crore. India business.”

#SamratPrithviraj continues its downward trend... Trending is extremely weak, there's zilch hope to cover lost ground on weekdays or next weekend...Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 5 cr, Tue 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 48.65 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/hMYsKqP6hn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2022

Miraj Cinemas MD Amit Shah told Business Today, “On the opening Friday, it is the marketing push with the star’s presence that brings in the crowds. Beyond that, it is only content and nothing else.”

Shah also cited the example of the Pravin Tarde-directed biographical drama Dharmaveer based on the life and times of former Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe and Ammy Virk-starrer comedy film Saunkan Saunkne as examples of films attracting audiences on the sheer force of content.

He added, “Likewise, Major has worked in Telugu and Vikram too is a success in Tamil.”

About Samrat Prithviraj

Samrat Prithviraj has been directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, known for TV serials like Chanakya and Upanishad Ganga. The film focuses on the life of the fearless king Prithviraj Chauhan who fought against the Muhammad of Ghor. This film marks former Miss World Manushi Chhillar as she plays king Prithviraj Chauhan’s beloved Sanyogita. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Manav Vij in significant roles and released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 3.

Also read: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' box office: Kartik Aaryan film rakes in Rs 200 cr worldwide