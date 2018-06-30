Sanju Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor finally scores big; Rs 34.75 crore in opening day

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, has posted the biggest opening of this year with Rs 34.75 crore on Day 1. With this flying start, Sanju recorded the sixth highest opening of all time and the third highest non-holiday release of all time in terms of net collections, according to the Box Office of India.

Before Sanju, Race 3 had the highest opening record this year with net collection of Rs 27.50 crore in Hindi film. And in non-Hindi segment, Avengers Infinity War posted the highest opening with Rs 31 crore. Sanju decimated these records to emerge as the biggest opener of 2018 in India.

On Friday, the film opened lower than Race 3 at many places but later it crossed the collections of the Salman Khan-starrer. If the opening trend continues, trade analysts believe, Sanju will cross over Rs 100 crore-mark in the next three days.

Non-holiday... Non-festival release... Yet, #Sanju packs a PHENOMENAL TOTAL on Day 1... Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]... Also, Ranbir's HIGHEST OPENER to date... Expected to cross 100 cr in 3 days, as per trends... Fri 34.75 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2018

After Ranbir Kapoor's highest opener, the top five Hindi films in terms of day one collections this year are Sanju (Rs 34.75 crore), Race3 (Rs 29.17 crore), Baaghi2 (Rs 25.10 crore), Padmaavat (Rs 19 crore), and VeereDiWedding (Rs 10.70 crore).

Sanjay Dutt's biopic could become Ranbir Kapoor's biggest hit to date. Ranbir's previous biggest hits -in terms of opening collections - are Besharam Rs 21.56 crore, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Rs 19.45 crore, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Rs 13.30 crore, and Tamasha Rs 10.94 crore.

Rajkumar Hirani-directed Sanju was well received by the film critics who showered praises with most ratings well above four. Film critic Taran Adarsh had earlier predicted that the Sanjay Dutt biopic would be a superhit. In a tweet, he said: "Powerful... Engaging... Emotional... Compelling... Rajkumar Hirani proves, yet again, he's a master storyteller... This one will be a MONSTROUS HIT."

Adarsh said that "making a biopic isn't child's play, but Hirani and co-writer Abhijat Joshi encompass pertinent episodes from Dutt's life to weave a spellbinding screenplay...Sanju is an emotional journey...Goes beyond providing mere entertainment and emerges triumphant".

Sanju is Raju Hirani's fifth movie as a director. The previous four - Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots and PK - were all box office blockbusters as well as critics' favourites.

Sanju has released in 357 cinemas of the United States of America - the biggest release ever for a Hindi film. Previous big releases were PK (272), TigerZindaHai (299), Race3 (314), and Padmaavat (354).