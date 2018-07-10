Sanju Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranbir Kapoor's movie already the 9th highest-grossing Hindi film

Even sustaining one's career as an A-lister in the Hindi film industry is an uphill task if Lady Luck is not in favour. Ranbir Kapoor, though never written off, was struggling to deliver a hit. He was in real need of a hit after his recent spate of disappointments before Sanju came along his way. Rajkumar Hirani's latest offering seems to have breathed new life into Ranbir Kapoor's film trajectory. From its release 11 days ago, Sanju has been incessantly minting money. Sanju's box office collection has been outstanding, and so have been the critics' reviews. Sanju, that is on its Week 2 and is running strong in theatres has already become the 9th highest grossing Hindi movie of all time. It joins the ranks of movies like Baahubali 2, Dangal, PK, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Padmaavat, Sultan, and Dhoom 3.

Sanju made Rs 62.97 crore on its second weekend, with Rs 12.90 crore on Friday, Rs 22.02 crore on Saturday and Rs 28.05 crore on Sunday. At the end of the second weekend, Sanju had already made Rs 265.48 crore.

According to a report in India Today, the movie made Rs 24 crore approximately on Monday, taking the total to Rs 290.48 crore. It is only a matter of time before Sanju makes it to the Rs 300 crore club.

Ranbir Kapoor who plays Sanjay Dutt in the biopic has been unanimously praised for his performance. Vicky Kaushal, too, stood out for his portrayal of Kamli. Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis, Dia Mirza as Manyata Dutt, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Boman Irani are also part of the ensemble.

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju revolves around the turbulent life of Bollywood's Baba, Sanjay Dutt. From his drug addiction to the illegal possession of guns case, the movie tries to decode the life of Sanjay Dutt. However, Hirani has been criticised for whitewashing Sanjay Dutt's actions and Sanju has been called a propaganda movie, which the makers have vehemently denied.