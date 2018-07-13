Sanju Box Office Collection Day 14: What's keeping Ranbir Kapoor's movie from making Rs 300 crore?

Despite earning Rs 200 crore in a week, why hasn't Ranbir Kapoor's movie made it to the Rs 300 crore club yet? Sanju made Rs 62.97 crore on its second weekend, with Rs 12.90 crore on Friday, Rs 22.02 crore on Saturday and Rs 28.05 crore on Sunday. But the collection over this week has seen a significant dip. From Monday, up till Thursday, Sanju made only an estimated Rs 27.50 crore, with Rs 9 crore on Monday, Rs 7.50 crore on Tuesday, Rs 6 crore on Wednesday and approximately Rs 5 crore on Thursday. Sanju's collection at the end of two weeks is an estimated Rs 289.93 crore.

To put a dent on its already dwindling collections, Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp as well as Diljit Dosanjh's Soorma has released today. Although it might not be a big hit as Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man is expected to live up to its prequel.

While collections tend to gradually dip, Rajkumar Hirani's movie was expected to earn Rs 300 crore by mid-second week. However, at the end of 14 days, Sanju is still to complete the last leg to reach the big number.

It is difficult to ascertain the reasons behind the slow down. But it must be pointed out that as days progressed the focus shifted from Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's powerful performances to Rajkumar Hirani's apparent lack of objectivity in portraying Sanjay Dutt. The movie has been criticised for whitewashing Sanjay Dutt's questionable actions and portraying him as a well-meaning but lost soul. The end credit where Sanjay Dutt himself makes an appearance has not gone down well with many people.

So, could it be the changing word-of-mouth? It would be unwise to completely brush it off. Salman Khan's Race 3 that opened to spectacular collections faded away from the theatres due to negative word-of-mouth.

Nevertheless, with the weekend already here, Sanju has yet another chance to set the cash registers ringing.

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju revolves around the turbulent life of Bollywood's Baba. From his drug addiction to the illegal possession of guns case, the movie tries to decode the life of Sanjay Dutt. Sanju also stars Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis, Dia Mirza as Manyata Dutt, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani as part of its ensemble.