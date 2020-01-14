Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Collection Day 3: Mahesh Babu's film outperforms Darbar in India, overseas

Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office collection: The Mahesh Babu-starrer is running successfully overseas and also domestically. The Mahesh Babu film made $ 6,454,i.e., Rs 4.57 lakh in Canada over the weekend and in the USA, the gross figures for the film on Monday are $ 23,287. The film has surpassed the Rajinikanth starrer Darbar as the figures for Darbar on Monday are $ 8,782 in the USA and in Canada, the film made $ 2,692,i.e., Rs 1.91 lakh over the weekend.

Chennai city gross total, #SarileruNeekevvaru - 39 lakhs, 3 days#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo - 16 lakhs, 2 days - Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 13, 2020

Thank you all for the BLOCKBUSTER response #SarileruNeekevvaru Looking forward to this Q & A session...shoot them :) pic.twitter.com/ImODfE8G4i - Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 13, 2020

Not only internationally, the Mahesh Babu-Rashmika Mandhana film has also outperformed Darbar down south. The film has made a total of Rs 68.20 crores in the first three days of its release whereas Darbar made Rs 7.28 crores in Chennai on a Sunday and around Rs 5 crores on Monday. To thank his fans for the blockbuster response they gave to Sarileru Neekevvaru, the Telugu heartthrob took to his official Twitter handle.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action drama film starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandhana in the lead roles. The film also features Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Ajay in important roles.

Also read: Darbar Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth's film rules markets; earns Rs 150 crore worldwide

Also read: Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Collection Day 2: Mahesh Babu surpasses Rajnikanth's Darbar in US