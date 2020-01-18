Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Collection Day 7: Mahesh Babu's film on a rampage; earns Rs 100 crore in a week

Sarileru Neekevvaru box office: Mahesh Babu's latest film Sarileru Neekevvaru has proven yet again that nobody can match the superstar. Sarileru Neekevvaru's box office collection, despite the film's clash with superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, is proof of the superstar's clout and his enormous fandom.

Sarileru Neekevvaru's box office collection within a week has reached Rs 100 crore worldwide. The movie took to social media to share the news with the fans. The same was shared by trade analyst Kaushik LM.

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar took to social media to share the news of the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru.

With Sarileru Neekevvaru's box office collection, Mahesh Babu has now given three consecutive blockbusters. His previous films Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi were both huge successes. Bharat Ane Nenu made Rs 115 crore while Maharshi minted Rs 175 crore at the box office.

Reportedly, Sarileru Neekevvaru's box office collections have edged past Darbar's earnings in the overseas markets. The film is performing very well in the US market.

Sri Venkateswara Creations that bankrolled the movie even took to social media to post about the celebrations of the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru. The cast and crew of the film celebrated the success of Mahesh Babu's latest offering on Friday.

Sarileru Neekevvaru that translates to 'nobody can match you' revolves around the life of an Indian Army officer. Mahesh Babu portrays the role of Major Ajay Krishna, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Samskruthi. The film also stars Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy in significant roles.

