'Satyaprem Ki Katha' box office collection day 8: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film earns only Rs 2.7 cr

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, which hit the theatres last Thursday, is seeing a drop in its collection. On Thursday, July 6, the film yet again witnessed a drop in its earnings and managed to rake in only Rs 2.70 crore in India, as per initial estimates.

Satyaprem Ki Katha collected Rs 9.25 crore on its opening day, Rs 7 crore on its first Friday, Rs 10.10 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 12.15 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 4.21 crore on its first Monday, Rs 4.05 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 3.85 crore on its first Wednesday. Despite seeing a drop in its earnings, the film managed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark on its first seven days at the box office.

It had an overall occupancy of 10.44 per cent in theatres on July 6, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha released across theatres on June 29. The film marks the reunion of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie is centered on Satyaprem aka Sattu who is a jobless man and hopes to get married to Katha, the daughter of a well-known businessman.

The film features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in leading roles. Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randeria, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania in supporting roles.

It has been jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) and Namah Pictures. Satyaprem Ki Katha released in theatres on June 29.

