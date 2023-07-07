IMD warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states; check weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to impact parts of the country during the next five days. The department issued heavy rain alerts for states like Saurashtra, Kutch, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, among others.

In its update on July 6, the weather department said that in parts of Southern India, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue for the next two days and then decrease gradually. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Uttarakhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Gujarat region for the next five days, it added.

In North-West parts of India, as well as in Eastern region and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, heavy rainfall will continue for the next five days.

The fresh advisory comes after heavy rains lashed various parts of the country on Thursday, prompting the weather office to issue 'red' and 'orange' alerts in some states. In the national capital, heavy showers in the morning caused waterlogging and traffic congestion in several areas.

As per the data shared by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, waterlogging was reported in nine locations, including areas of Jai Vihar in Baprola, Azad Market, Sadh Nagar in Palam, Shahpur Jat, Nimri Colony in Ashok Vihar, New Rajinder Nagar and Kanti Nagar East in Seelampur between 9 am and 1 pm, PTI reported.

In Maharashtra, moderate to heavy rains lashed Mumbai and the weather department issued an 'orange' alert.

In Goa, a 56-year-old woman was swept away in flood waters while several houses in low-lying areas of the coastal state were inundated as it witnessed heavy to very heavy rains in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

In Kerala, after a brief lull, rains intensified in the state on Thursday leading to 'red' alert being sounded in its two districts where heavy rains in the past few days have disrupted normal life. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) issued warnings cautioning people against tourism and trekking in hilly areas or entering water bodies and rivers.

