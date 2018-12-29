Simmba Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's film concludes 2018 with a roar

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's Simmba started its journey with a storm at the box office. With the help of Rohit Shetty's lucky charm, Ajay Devgn, who appears in a cameo role, Simmba managed to earn Rs 22 crore at the domestic box office. 2018's last Bollywood release has finally provided moviegoers with a masala entertainment in the form of this Ranveer Singh-starrer Singham spin-off, following disasters like Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan and Shah Rukh Khan's Zero.

Rohit Shetty has the highest number movies in the Rs 100 crore club and from the looks of it, Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's Simmba is going to add another name to the list. Simmba was promoted as the spin-off of Ajay Devgn's blockbuster hit 2011, Singham. Ajay Devgn has reprised the role of Bajirao Singham, along with Ranveer Singh's Sangram Bhalerao. Additionally, with the audience's falling interest in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, Simmba has managed to grab the opportunity.

#Simmba mints HUGE 22 cr nett approx on its opening day. Saturday & Sunday biz will escalate. Congratulations @RanveerOfficial @karanjohar #Rohit & the entire team. - Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 29, 2018

Rohit Shetty's Simmba is also getting positive response from overseas audiences. Simmba grossed Australian $ 180,253 in Australia on its first day. In Dubai, Ranveer Singh's Simmba was released a day earlier and received a great audience reaction. This helped Simmba gain a boost in its pre-booking at the domestic theatres. Simmba had collected around Rs 8 crore through its advance booking. Simmba saw huge occupancy across theatres on its second half of the day.

Ranveer Singh's Simmba has released in 4,020 screens in India and in 963 screens overseas, taking the global count to 4,983 screens. Simmba has become one of the biggest release of this year in terms of first day collections.

Simmba, which mostly received positive word of mouth from moviegoers, is likely to see a massive boost in its collections over the weekend. According to trade experts, Simmba might cross Rs 100 crore mark in just three days of its release. According to the reports in BoxOfficeIndia, Simmba is the ninth-biggest release of the year.

#OneWordReview…#Simmba: WINNER. Rating: A solid, well-packaged entertainer with a powerful message... Rohit Shetty gets it right yet again... And so does Ranveer, who is outstanding... Whistles, claps, laughter assured... Expect a STORM at the BO... #SimmbaReview pic.twitter.com/jVCxMjjaF8 - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2018

#Simmba heading to a $400K+ Opening at the #USA Box Office.. Day-1 - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 29, 2018

Simmba stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ashutosh Rana, Sonu Sood, Sulbha Arya, Ashwini Kalsekar and Vijay Patkar. Apart from Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar cameo appearances, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi also appeared in the movie.

