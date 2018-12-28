Simmba Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's film one of the year's best openers

Rohit Shetty's Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan has released today. Shetty's Simmba comes as good news for the box office that has seen some of the biggest flops this year. Simmba is the year's last big release and it is likely that the Ranveer Singh-starrer will wrap the year in a high note.

Simmba has registered solid pre-bookings and has witnessed a massive opening. According to latest reports in BoxOfficeIndia, Simmba witnessed the ninth-best opening of the year. Simmba's advance booking is also said to be around Rs 8 crore - the sixth best in the year.

Earlier, trade analysts were also expecting the movie to earn around Rs 25 crore on the opening day, leading to Rs 100 crore in just four days.

A lot of things seem to be working for Simmba. For instance, the lead actor is Ranveer Singh, who is one of the most sought-after stars currently. In the female lead is newcomer Sara Ali Khan, who has been the talk of the town recently. To top that, there is Rohit Shetty, who has the highest number of Rs 100-crore movies to his name. Simmba's soundtrack, especially the remix of 90s hit Aankh Maare, has also managed to attract the right kind of attention. Additionally, Shetty's lucky charm, Ajay Devgn is also making an appearance in Simmba and reprising the role of everyone's favourite inspector, Bajirao Singham.

After a spate of flops, audiences would be looking for a masala movie, which seems to be Shetty's speciality. Shetty seems to abe tugging the right strings with the plot that appears to be a fine blend of action, drama, romance as well as comedy. Moreover, the filmmakers have also been driving the film's promotions in the right direction.

Simmba stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sulbha Arya and Vijay Patkar, with cameo roles by Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

