'Singham Again' box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn's film eyes Rs 150 crore in India, breaches Golmaal 3's lifetime biz

Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer commercial actioner Singham Again has set the cash registers ringing on its opening weekend at the box office.

The film has breached the Rs 100 crore milestone at the domestic box office within the first 3 days of its release. Singham Again raked in Rs 43.5 crore on its day 1, Rs 42.5 crore on its day 2, and around Rs 35 crore on its day 3.

With this, the film's total India box office collection reached Rs 121 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. Singham Again, also known as Singham 3 had an overall theatrical occupancy of 52.55 per cent on Sunday.

Top contributors to its theatrical occupancy on Sunday were Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Surat and Jaipur.

With this, the Ajay Devgn-starrer has breached the lifetime box office collections of the 2010 film Golmaal 3. Golmaal 3 raked in a total of Rs 106.64 crore during its lifetime run at the India box office.

The film is now on course to cross the box office earnings of Singham Returns (Rs 140.6 crore), Shaitaan (Rs 148.21 crore), and Total Dhamaal (Rs 155.67 crore). The streaming rights of the film have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for around Rs 130 crore.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham 3 focuses on Bajirao Singham and his team of officers embark on a mission to rescue his wife Avni Singham from the clutches of Danger Lanka/Zubair.

The film is the fifth instalment of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe after Ajay Devgn-led Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014) as well as Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Simmba (2018), and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi (2021).

Besides Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor, the film's cast roster comprises Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Ravi Kishan and Dayanand Shetty. Salman Khan also makes a cameo apperance in the film as Inspector Chulbul Pandey.

Singham Again hit theatres worldwide on November 1 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan-starrer horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.