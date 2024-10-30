'Singham Again' vs 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' advance booking: Kartik Aaryan's film rakes in Rs 2.08 crore, outpaces Ajay Devgn's actioner

Kartik Aaryan-led comic caper Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has outdone Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Singham Again in terms of advance booking for the first day at the box office. The comedy caper, directed by Anees Bazmee, made a total of Rs 2.08 crore in terms of its advance bookings.

With the block seats, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's advance booking in India stood at Rs 3.18 crore. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are among the top contributors to the film's advance bookings in India, film trade portal Sacnilk reported.

Singham Again, on the other hand, crossed Rs 1 crore in its advance bookings for day 1. With block seats, this number went up to Rs 1.78 crore. Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and West Bengal contribute a lion's share to the advance bookings of the film.

As per BookMyShow trends, the film's trending is likely to touch at least 25,000 by evening.

Meanwhile, the show sharing issues between the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again have been resolved. Around 60 per cent of the shows have been allotted to Singham Again whereas 40 per cent have been reserved for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bollywood Hungama reported.

The show sharing arrangement can be seen in multiplex chains like PVR Inox, MovieMax, NY Cinemas, Miraj, Rajhans, MovieTime, etc. In Cinepolis, however, Singham Again has been given 58 per cent shows while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has got 42 per cent of the shows. Thereafter, the advance booking for both the films was opened across the country on Tuesday.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 story, cast

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film focuses on Rooh Baba who enters a spooky estate where he confronts a pair of ghosts, both of whom claim to be Manjulika.

Made at a budget of around Rs 150 crore, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third film in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The film features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, and Rajpal Yadav in significant roles.

Singham Again story, cast

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film focuses on Bajirao Singham, who teams up with senior Mumbai Police officials to rescue his wife Avni kidnapped by terrorist 'Danger' Lanka.

The film features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Dayanand Shetty and Shweta Tiwari in significant roles.

Both the films will release in theatres worldwide on November 1.