Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan in Diwali showdown. Who is winning?

Diwali sees two Bollywood giants going head-to-head in a box office clash that has moviegoers buzzing. Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, two of the most anticipated films of 2024, released simultaneously, setting up a major showdown.

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, the latest in his popular cop universe, had the advantage from the start, securing 60% of the available screens. Headlined by Ajay Devgn, the film also features a powerhouse cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. With an opening day collection of ₹43.50 crore, Singham Again became the clear frontrunner, making it Devgn’s career-best opening, as reported by Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 brought in a strong ₹35.5 crore on its first day. The horror-comedy, starring Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, also marks Aaryan’s biggest opening to date. Vidya Balan, reprising her iconic role as Manjulika from the 2007 original, returned to much fanfare, and the film’s unique blend of thrills and laughs has found its audience.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh expressed optimism for both releases. “Both films are great,” he told ANI. “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 offers a horror-comedy experience, while Singham Again brings action-packed drama. The audience is loving both, and that’s what we want. If both films continue to perform well, a combined success party would be amazing.”

Exhibitors have high hopes, with Singham Again expected to maintain its lead. “Blockbuster releases around festivals have historically brought audiences back in large numbers,” said Ashish Kanakia, CEO of MovieMax Cinema. “We hope these films help recover some of the industry’s losses, as they cater to loyal fanbases and bring unique flavors to the big screen.”

The stakes are high for both franchises. Singham Again, building on Shetty’s well-loved cop series, brings in star power and high-octane action. On the other side, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 hopes to ride the wave of audience interest in horror-comedies, a genre that has seen box office success with recent hits like Stree 2.

Whether it’s Devgn’s intense action or Aaryan’s comedic scares, this Diwali clash promises a thrilling ride for film fans, with both titles vying for dominance in a festive box office battle.