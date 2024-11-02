Singham Again box office collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn scores career-best opening, but it's Salman khan who...

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again has made an explosive debut at the box office, earning ₹43.50 crore on its first day, according to Sacnilk. This figure marks the biggest opening of Ajay Devgn’s career, easily surpassing Singham Returns, which collected ₹32.09 crore on its first day back in 2014. The film’s release, timed with Diwali festivities, saw it pitted directly against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, with both films lighting up the box office.

Singam Again introduces new faces to Shetty’s well-established cop universe. Deepika Padukone joins the cast as Shakti Shetty, alongside Tiger Shroff as Satya. Adding to the excitement is Salman Khan’s much-anticipated cameo as Chulbul Pandey. Arjun Kapoor makes an appearance as the film’s antagonist, while the core ensemble of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar continues to draw audiences.

Occupancy rates were high across key regions. Mumbai led with a strong 73.50% across 1,101 shows, followed by Ahmedabad at 76.25% for 751 screenings. In the National Capital Region (NCR), the film recorded 63.00% across 1,310 shows. Jaipur saw the highest rate at 85.25% for 165 screenings. Other cities reported varied turnout, with Chennai at 74.25% over 104 shows, Lucknow at 77.50% for 228, and Bengaluru at 58.00% across 369.

Despite being banned in Saudi Arabia over concerns about religious conflict depicted in the film, Singham Again continues to captivate audiences in India. Rohit Shetty’s vision, described by some as a "Desi Avengers," integrates a Ramayana-themed storyline that promises to keep audiences engaged throughout the holiday weekend.

Ajay Devgn expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the film’s tremendous start. “It’s always a special feeling when the audience showers love on a project we put our heart into,” he remarked. The film’s record-breaking opening is a testament to the enduring appeal of Shetty’s cop universe and Devgn’s lead performance.

As Singham Again takes an early lead in its box office battle against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, industry watchers are keen to see how both films fare in the days ahead. The combined success of these two Diwali releases has undeniably set the stage for a lucrative season at the movies.