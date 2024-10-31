'Singham Again' vs 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office prediction day 1: Ajay Devgn-led actioner takes the lead against Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy, may make Rs 57 crore

This Diwali, Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Singham Again is ready to face off Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimrii-led horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the ticket counters. Both the films are set to rake in great opening numbers but Ajay Devgn's commercial actioner remains ahead of BB3 at least by a mile.

Singham Again is likely to make around Rs 57 crore in terms of net box office collections on its opening day. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, on the other hand, is likely to mint approximately Rs 41 crore in terms of net India collections on its opening day, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

In terms of gross box office numbers, Singham Again is likely to make roughly Rs 70 crore whereas BB3 is expected to rake in around Rs 50 crore.

Singham Again vs BB3: First day first shows

First shows of both the films are beginning from 7 am on Friday. "Sign of confidence and positivity amongst exhibitors and distributors," film critic and trade analyst Joginder Tuteja wrote on X.

The films will release across over 6,000 screens in India over the weekend. Of these, 750-1,000 screens are in select locations across south India like Chennai, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Cochin.

While Singham Again has secured 60 per cent of the screens, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will occupy the remaining 40 per cent.

Singham Again India advance booking

The latest addition to Rohit Shetty's cop universe has reported stellar advance booking across India so far. The film sold 2,40,683 tickets worth around Rs 7.58 crore for 12,061 shows.

With block seats included, the film made around Rs 10.2 crore. Top 5 contributors to the film's advance booking are National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Pune.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 India advance booking

Kartik Aaryan's latest film sold tickets worth Rs 8.89 crore for its day 1. With block seats, the total advance booking of the film stands at around Rs 11 crore. National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Bengaluru contributed a lion's share to the film's robust advance booking.

Singham Again story, cast

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film focuses on Bajirao Singham and his team who face an ambiguous villain named Danger Lanka in order to save Singham's wife Avni.

Besides Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Singham Again features an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 story, cast

The Anees Bazmee-directorial will see Kartik Aaryan reprise his role as Rooh Baba, a fraudster posing as an extortionist who takes on a case at a haunted castle and unravels a plot involving mysterious priests.

Vidya Balan will also be seen reprising her role as Manjulika from the 2007 Priyadarshan-directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Besides Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, the film features Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra in significant roles.