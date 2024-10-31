Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Bollywood awaits its bumper Diwali with two massive releases

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: To say that 2024 has been a tepid year for the Hindi film industry would be an understatement. But things are looking upbeat come November 1, when two multi-starrers could bring in crowds of people to the theatres.

Ajay Devgn-Deepika Padukone-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Singham Again, also starring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff will clash with Kartik Aryan-Vidya Balan-Madhuri Dixit starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, also starring Tripti Dimri.

Related Articles

According to Sacnilk, Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again has made advanced bookings of Rs 6.07 crore, while Anees Bazmee-directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has made advanced bookings of Rs 7.49 crore. As per Sacnilk, with block seats, Singham Again’s advanced bookings stand at Rs 8.63 crore, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s advanced bookings stand at Rs 9.63 crore.

In themselves, both the movie’s predecessors have proven to do well in the box office.

The first installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Ameesha Patel, alongside the motley cast of Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani and Vikram Gokhale proved to be one of the year’s most successful movies. It has now assumed a cult status, especially with the renewed interest in horror-comedies after the success of Stree and the subsequent Maddock Supernatural Universe. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Tabu and Kiara Advani was also a superhit.

Ajay Devgn’s Singham, released in 2011, was a superhit too, with people taking to the character of the tough cop cleaning out the system with an abundance of action. Shetty’s Cop Universe that includes Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi has also proven to be the perfect formula for a box office hit.

With so much successful precedence, it would be amiss to not predict a bumper Diwali for the Hindi film industry.