'Son of Sardaar 2' vs 'Dhadak 2' box office: As Saiyaara rakes in ₹300 crore, Ajay Devgn, Siddhant Chaturvedi films weaken their hold

This weekend has been extremely underwhelming for the Indian box office. Latest Bollywood releases -- Ajay Devgn-led comic caper Son of Sardaar 2 as well as Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri-starrer romantic drama Dhadak 2 -- have failed to deliver in their first weekend at the ticket counters.

Opening to poor reviews, Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 has failed to cross ₹25 crore on its opening weekend in India, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film raked in ₹7.25 crore on its first Friday, ₹8.25 crore on its first Saturday, and ₹9.25 crore on its first Sunday. With this, the film's total Indian box office collection reached ₹24.75 crore on Sunday.

Not just this, even Dhadak 2 failed to make an impact at the box office despite receiving positive reviews. The film collected ₹3.5 crore on its first Friday, ₹3.75 crore on its first Saturday, and ₹4.15 crore on its first Sunday.

With this, the film's Indian box office collection stood at ₹11.4 crore so far. Both films have been impacted by the impeccable box office run of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut film — Saiyaara. During its three-week-long run, the romantic drama has crossed the ₹300 crore mark in India.

The film made a total of ₹175.25 crore in its first week and went on to collect ₹110 crore in its second week. Saiyaara further made ₹5 crore on its third Friday, ₹7 crore on its third Saturday, and ₹8.25 crore on its third Sunday.

With this, the film's total Indian box office collection stood at ₹305.50 crore as of Sunday.

Commenting on the film's exceptional business, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: "Saiyaara has crossed the ₹300 crore milestone - a HISTORIC ACHIEVEMENT for a film starring two newcomes... The film hans trended exceptionally well so far and is expected to continue its strong run until War 2 arrives."

Not just Saiyaara, the films' box office run has also been dented by the mythological drama Mahavatar Narsimha's Hindi version. The film made a total of ₹32.82 crore in its first week and raked in a total of ₹32.82 crore in its second weekend, taking the film's total India box office numbers to ₹65.64 crore.

As per Adarsh, " Mahavatar Narsimha [Hindi version] is a BLOCKBUSTER... The film is trending far better than Kantara Hindi… In fact, Mahavatar Narsimha has nearly matched Kantara's *4-week total* [₹ 69.75 cr] in *just 10 days* [₹ 65.64 cr]... Yes, you read that right! But that's not all – Mahavatar Narsimha has impacted the business of *ALL* films, including the phenomenon Saiyaara and the new releases – SOS 2 and Dhadak 2."