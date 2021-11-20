Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 15: Akshay Kumar-starrer mints Rs 256 cr worldwide

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi continues to register strong numbers at the box office as the film entered its third week of release.

Sooryavanshi had crossed the Rs 100 crore box office milestone on November 10 and Rs 200 crore mark on November 15. It is director Rohit Shetty's ninth film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

Sooryavanshi mints Rs 256 crore at the box office

Sooryavanshi is expected to cross the Rs 300 crore box office milestone in the coming days as the film continues to rock the cinemas. On Day 15 of its release, Sooryavanshi managed to earn almost Rs 4 crore taking its worldwide gross from Rs 252.34 crore to Rs 256.72 crore.

"#Sooryavanshi WW Box Office. Week 1 - 190.06 cr. Week 2 Day 1 - 11.38 cr Day 2 - 15.74 cr Day 3 - 18.07 cr Day 4 - 6.83 cr Day 5 - 5.35 cr Day 6 - 4.91 cr Day 7 - 4.38 cr Total - 256.72 cr (sic)," tweeted trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

#Sooryavanshi WW Box Office



Week 1 - ₹ 190.06 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 11.38 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 15.74 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 18.07 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 6.83 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 5.35 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 4.91 cr

Day 7 - ₹ 4.38 cr

Total - ₹ 256.72 cr

Akshay Kumar has a large fan base outside India which have flocked to see his film. So far, Sooryavanshi collected $4.58 million (Approx Rs 53.53 crore) at the overseas box office, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"SOORYAVANSHI OVERSEAS: 53 CR+... [Week 2] Fri: $ 500k Sat: $ 620k Sun: $ 460k Mon: $ 170k Tue: $ 190k Wed: $ 130k Thu: $ 110k Total: $ 7.19 million [ 53.53 cr] (sic)," tweeted Adarsh.

'SOORYAVANSHI' OVERSEAS: ₹ 53 CR+...

[Week 2]

⭐ Fri: $ 500k

⭐ Sat: $ 620k

⭐ Sun: $ 460k

⭐ Mon: $ 170k

⭐ Tue: $ 190k

⭐ Wed: $ 130k

⭐ Thu: $ 110k

⭐ Total: $ 7.19 million [₹ 53.53 cr]

Sooryavanshi was released on 520 screens in 490 locations in North America. The film was released on 137 screens in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 107 screens in Australia.

Sooryavanshi was also being shown in 158 locations across Europe, including 29 screens in France, 36 screens in Germany, 20 screens in Spain, and 19 screens in Italy. The film was also released in non-traditional markets like Israel, Japan, Chile, Egypt, Iraq and Djibouti.

Sooryavanshi also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameo roles. After Singham and Singham Returns, Singh carried the legacy with his performance in Simmba and now Akshay features as a no-nonsense cop with Katrina Kaif.

The film has been produced jointly by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions, and Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films. Sooryavanshi is distributed by Reliance Entertainment.

