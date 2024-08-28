'Stree 2' box office collection day 13: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao film equals KGF: Chapter 2's lifetime biz in record time

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy Stree 2 raked in great numbers despite a dip in its collections due to heavy rainfall in parts of India. The film made Rs 55.40 crore on its opening day, Rs 204 crore on its opening weekend, and Rs 307.80 crore at the end of its first week.

Later on, the latest Shraddha Kapoor film went onto make Rs 19.30 crore on its second Friday, Rs 33.80 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 40.75 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 20.20 crore on its second Monday and Rs 12.25 crore on its second Tuesday.

With this, the film's total India box office collection stands at Rs 434.10 crore. "The film has collected double digit figures from Day 1 to Day 13, a big feat in the current box office climate... No other Hindi film released in 2024 can claim this achievement," film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in a post on X.

With this, Stree 2 has equalled the lifetime collections of the Hindi version of Yash-starrer commercial actioner KGF: Chapter 2. In its eight-week long run at the box office, KGF 2's Hindi version made a total of Rs 434.70 crore.

Adarsh also said that the film has its sights on the Rs 500 crore mark in terms of net domestic box office collections. As per trade portal Sacnilk, Stree 2 has it better than Gadar 2 due to the lack of competition.

"The lack of competition is where Stree 2 is winning against Gadar 2, which otherwise dominated the day-wise box office trend in the first 2 weeks as compared to Stree 2," a post by Sacnilk read. Meanwhile, Stree 2 writer Niren Bhatt said that the backstory of Shraddha Kapoor's character will be explored in future films.

In a recent interview, Bhatt said that the story of Shraddha Kapoor's character will be explored in the coming films as Stree's daughter, thus, her name was not revealed in Stree and Stree 2.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film focuses on the events after the 2018 film Stree and the efforts of Vicky and his friends to save Chanderi from Sarkata's horror. The film also features Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in lead roles.

Stree 2 was released in theatres worldwide on Independence Day 2024 alongside Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh-starrer Vedaa and Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan.