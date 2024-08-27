Stree 2 box office collection day 12: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao film sees massive drop in India, sights firm on Rs 500 cr

Stree 2, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy, has capitalised on the partial holiday boost due to Janmashtami in India. Despite a massive drop in Monday collections, Stree 2 had a field day at the Indian box office.

The latest Shraddha Kapoor film made a total of Rs 307.80 crore in its first week in India. It went onto mint Rs 19.30 crore on its second Friday, Rs 33.80 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 40.75 crore on its second Sunday, and Rs 20.20 crore on tis second Monday.

Related Articles

With this, Stree 2's total India box office stood at Rs 421.85 crore as of its second Monday. The film has now firmly set its sights on surpassing the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"The lack of significant competition is likely to solidify its dominance at the BO, especially in mass-market regions," Adarsh said. The only theatrical releases in September are Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, Sidhant Chaturvedi's Yudhra, and Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders.

At the worldwide box office, Stree 2 made Rs 589 crore in terms of gross box office collections. The film made Rs 498 crore in terms of India gross box office and Rs 91 crore from overseas box office, as per production house Maddock Films.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 focuses on Vicky and his group of friends who give it their all to free Chanderi from Sarkata's terror. The film features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in significant roles.

It also has special appearances from Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan. Director Amar Kaushik also makes a cameo appearance in the song 'Aaj Ki Raat'.

The film is a sequel to the 2018 horror-comedy film Stree and is a part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe. The Maddock Supernatural Universe comprises films like Stree (2018), Roohi (2021), Bhediya (2022), and Munjya (2024).