'Stree 2' box office collection day 33: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's film dips on 5th Monday, to cross Rs 600 crore in India soon

Stree 2, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy, has maintained its momentum at the box office ever since its release. The film, however, saw a dip in its collections on its fifth Monday at the domestic box office.

The latest Rajkummar Rao film struck gold at the ticket counters and made Rs 55.40 crore on its opening day and Rs 204 crore on its opening weekend. The horror comedy went onto rake in Rs 307.80 crore in its first week, Rs 145.80 crore in its second week, Rs 72.83 crore in its third week and Rs 37.75 crore in its fourth week.

Related Articles

Stree 2 went onto collect Rs 3.60 crore on its fifth Friday, Rs 5.55 crore on its fifth Saturday, Rs 6.85 crore on its fifth Sunday, and Rs 3.17 crore on its fifth Monday. With this, the film's total India box office collection reaches Rs 583.35 crore as of its 33rd day.

Commenting on the film's business so far, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the film's business on Monday is more or less the same as its business on its fifth Friday.

Furthermore, the film's India box office business saw a boost to the buy one get one offer on its tickets. "The rock-steady Monday numbers suggest the film is on track to make HISTORY as the first Hindi film to surpass the Rs 600 crore mark," Adarsh said.

With this, the film is now only behind Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster actioner Jawan, which featured the superstar in a double role. Jawan earned Rs 643.87 crore during its lifetime at the India box office.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster horror comedy Stree, which also featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The film focuses on Vicky and his friends and their efforts to save the town of Chanderi from Sarkata's terror.

Besides Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Sunil Kumar in pivotal roles.